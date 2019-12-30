Suspected arsonist throws Molotov cocktail at FBCSO sergeant’s home a second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Molotov cocktails were thrown at one of their sergeant’s home and vehicle.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and then it happened again around 3 a.m. on Dec. 29. The sheriff’s office is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle that was captured on camera during the second incident.

Both incidents happened in a neighborhood along S. Mason Road in Katy. A Molotov cocktail, which is a gasoline bomb, was thrown at the front window of the home during the first incident.

The second time, the Molotov cocktail hit a parked SUV in the driveway. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

The sergeant and his family were home when this happened, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said he personally thinks the sergeant is being targeted. If that is the case, it could mean a higher punishment for the person or people involved.

“When we apprehend you, if you’re watching, if we find out that this is related to a case, a prior case that this individual investigated, this could be a federal hate crime,” Nehls said.

Surveillance footage helped investigators determine a vehicle of interest. They’re looking for a newer model black four door Ford F-250 with a ladder rack.

If you know anything about this, you are asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit anonymously online. Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has increased the cash reward to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.