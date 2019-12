Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who wouldn't want to start the year with all the luck they can get, or more specifically, eat? Live Oak Houston Chef Morgan Johnson Marketing Director Clayton Edwards visit Morning Dose for a sample of the luckiest New Year dishes on its menu.

Johnson and Edwards also talk about the NYE Midnight Wish party and 4th Annual Coat Drive for the Homeless taking place at Live Oak Houston from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. on New Year's Day

Get 50% off party admission with a donation to the coat drive.