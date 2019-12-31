How to get a free ride this New Year’s Eve and other safety tips! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Fireworks, a champagne toast and celebrating with friends are all good things— but let’s help each other stay safe while ringing in 2020.

We know many of you are going to drink— but please don't drive!

Harris County Precinct 4 is teaming up with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, the District Attorney’s office and several other law enforcement agencies for a huge impaired driver initiative.

The Precinct 4 constable will have a judge on hand to review and sign search warrants for suspect’s blood and a team of medical professionals to draw blood from suspected drunk drivers.

Dozens of suspected DWI arrests have already been made through this initiative. It is one of the biggest multi-agency impaired driver task forces in north Harris County in years.

Now for the free rides! Here’s what you need to know:

Metro Houston is offering free rides from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. New Year's Day that include local buses, MetroRail and MetroLift services.

AAA is offering a free Tipsy Tow program that can be used even if you’re not a AAA member. This is going on from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. Call 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home up to ten miles.

Finally, new and existing Lyft users can enter the promo code NYEHOU2020 to receive $10 off their ride.

And please save the gunfire...for the gun range.

Each year, authorities have to respond to reports of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo sent out this statement reminding us that it is illegal and dangerous.

“This is a practice that will not be tolerated. Last year, the Houston Police Department made nearly a dozen arrests for celebratory gunfire, and we do not want that to happen this year,” Acevedo said.

He added that discharging firearms in Houston is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail, a $4,000 fine or both.

Keep fireworks fun for the neighborhood (...and it's pet residents).

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind us that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks in Houston city limits and some parts of the county. If celebrating with fireworks is legal in your area, remember that a lot of pets are scared of fireworks, so keep them in a safe place away from all the action.

Also keep a bucket of water nearby, and don’t forget to pick up your trash when you’re done!

If you'd rather leave it to the professionals, check out this list of local fireworks displays.