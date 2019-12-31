Catherine Mitchell with Flat Fee Credit Restoration and Tax Preparation visits Morning Dose to talk about ways to repair your credit that work and how to get the most out of your tax refund in 2020.
Ways to repair your credit and prepare for tax season in 2020
