‘That bell, tho!’ Twitter shows love for bell used during the #TXSenateDebate

2020 US Senate Race

by: Kate Winkle and Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

(Bob Daemmrich/Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the debate between U.S. Senate candidates MJ Hegar and John Cornyn Friday night, people joined the conversation using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.

It was hard for many not to compare this debate to either the first presidential debate or the vice presidential debate.

A lot of people were a fan of the debate bell, too. It was used to notify the candidates when their time was up for answering a question.

https://twitter.com/TXPoliticsLover/status/1314726159909892097

And, most importantly, some people came away with an important reminder: vote!

You can watch a full recap of the debate here. Election Day is Nov. 3, but registered Texans can begin voting early Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

The Tropics

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss