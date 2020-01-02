× Meningitis-related infection kills 5-year-old Spring boy, clinic says

SPRING, Texas — A local clinic is warning visitors they may have been exposed to bacterial meningitis after the death of a young boy patient.

Myles Cheatham, 5, was treated for a suspected case of bacterial meningitis at the Express Family Clinic near Rayford and Richard Roads in Spring, Texas on Dec. 30.

He later died from the infection, which was confirmed by local health department.

Clinic representatives said anyone who was there between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 could be at risk. They also said if you have any concerns to please call their office at 281-742-0624.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Myles’ family with funeral expenses.

“I just can’t imagine what [his parents are] going through right now,” page organizer Vanessa Eskridge said. “I truly don’t have many words because I can not imagine this kind of loss. I’m in shock and my heart is just broken for them. This beautiful family is now faced with the expenses of burying their baby. No parent should have to bury their baby, please donate what you can to help and please, please hold them close in prayer during this devastating time.”