Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to sweat out 2019 and work it out in 2020.

Co-founders of Sweatwork HTX Meg Ellis and Chichi Nwaorie shared how their upcoming event will help you stay focus in the new year!

Sweatwork HTX is hosting "2020 Vision & Goals" at BIG Power Yoga: Memorial on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. The event will benefit United Against Human Trafficking and is open to the public.