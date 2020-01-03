Bring it on Bills Mafia! We, Texans, are ready for you

Morning Dose anchors Sharron Melton and Shannon LaNier engage in a bit of smack talk with Buffalo sister-station anchors Melanie Orlins and Dave Greber of News 4 Wake Up ahead of the Houston Texans taking on the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium over the weekend.

