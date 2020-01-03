Let’s Dance Ballroom proves age is just a number

Let's Dance Ballroom is proving age is just a number! Bill and Neva Schroder started the dance organization about seven years ago when they were only 74 and 75 years old. They're joined by dancing couple Pat and David Knox, who amaze the Morning Dose cast with an impressive live performance.
