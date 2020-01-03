Loaded gun found on inmate at Iowa jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – An Iowa man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun into the Polk County Jail.

Des Moines police arrested 25-year-old John Hansen on a charge of third-degree harassment around 10:30 Wednesday night.

The criminal complaint in the case claims Hansen was revving the engine of a motorcycle inside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Watrous Avenue causing neighbors to complain about the loud noise and the strong smell of gas.

He was also accused of kicking a neighbor’s door and yelling at the top of his lungs.

While being processed at the Polk County Jail a detention officer found a loaded handgun tucked in his waistband. The gun was confiscated without incident before Hansen was allowed into the secured portion of the jail.

According to the summary police report, provided by the Des Moines Police Department, “Ofc. Hastie, Polson, Roupe detained the individual and completed a pat down prior to being placed in the wagon.”

The Des Moines Police Department is working to determine how Hansen made it inside the jail with the gun.

Hansen is facing a charge of possession of contraband-weapon in a correctional facility for the incident.