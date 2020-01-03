× Man found naked from waist down in toddlers’ room beaten by their father, police say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJW) – Authorities in Virginia are investigating after a man was allegedly found nude from the waist down in the bedroom of two children.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office posted about the disturbing incident on its Facebook page.

On Dec. 29 in the early morning, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home. They said they found a “chaotic scene” when they arrived and a man had severe injuries to his face.

That man was later identified as Mark Stanley, 60, of North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said deputies also encountered a man with a gun quickly approaching Stanley. Deputies told the man to drop the gun and he did.

An investigation revealed Stanley was at the home visiting family members for the holidays. One of the family members woke up early and decided to check on his children, ages two and three.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children’s father found Stanley nude from the waist down in the room with the children.

When the father questioned Stanley, the half-naked man reportedly pushed him out of the room and locked the door.

The father forced his way into the room and allegedly began beating Stanley.

Stanley was taken to the hospital for treatment before police took him to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for any injuries. Stanley was arrested on two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault. He may face additional charges based on the findings of the police investigation.

The family member was not charged.