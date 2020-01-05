Houston Texans defeat Buffalo Bills in Overtime

Posted 11:56 AM, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 12:10PM, January 5, 2020
jj-watt-houston-texans-defensive-end

The Texans (11-6) move on to the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend, where they will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans were in fight mode with the return of J.J. Watt, who had a sack that helped move his team into a huge come back.

Houston scored 19 straight points to take the lead before Stephen Hauschka’s 47-yard field goal tied it with 5 seconds left to force overtime.

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s  outstanding performance was all over social media.

 

 

The game is next Sunday starting at 2p on CBS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.