× Houston Texans defeat Buffalo Bills in Overtime

The Texans (11-6) move on to the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend, where they will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans were in fight mode with the return of J.J. Watt, who had a sack that helped move his team into a huge come back.

Houston scored 19 straight points to take the lead before Stephen Hauschka’s 47-yard field goal tied it with 5 seconds left to force overtime.

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s outstanding performance was all over social media.

“We were down and definitely wanted to make a spark, and I just made a play." DW4 delivered when it mattered most. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020

The game is next Sunday starting at 2p on CBS.