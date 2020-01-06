Locals gather to protest war with Iran and demand U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- World leaders are calling for de-escalation in tensions over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. On Sunday afternoon in Houston dozens of people gathered to protest a war with Iran and to demand U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East.

The group, organized by the Houston Socialist Movement, got together at the corner of Westheimer and Post Oak Boulevard. They chanted and held up signs, some saying “No war against Iran” and others reading “Stop the war now."

One protester we heard from is originally from Pakistan, but has lived most of his adult life in America. He said that he is upset that Commander Soleimani was killed.

“This is the assassination that has been ordered by Donald Trump. This is pure assassination. There is no justification for killing any high political or military leaders of any country," explained Ghulam Habib.

He went on to say that he believes that U.S. troops should get out of the Middle East.

Anti-war protests took place across the country over the weekend, including a "No New War" protest that happened on Saturday in Dallas. Protesters also flooded Times Square and held demonstrations in major cities across the country, including Denver, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh, to name a few.

Local political leaders are also speaking out about this issue. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said on Friday that there’s no doubt Soleimani was an evil man, but she's questioning the strategy—or in her opinion, a lack thereof—by President Trump. She said in a news conference that there’s no evidence that the administration consulted with congress, The Gang of Eight, or our allies.

Houston Congressman Al Green is set to share his thoughts on Monday regarding the “possible serious consequences of the killing of Iran’s top general,”

One consequence we are already seeing is that Iran has announced it’s abandoning the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal, which could bring them closer to building a nuclear weapon.