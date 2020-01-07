Authorities investigating Fort Bend County house fire, possibly connected to reported assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters from Fort Bend, Sugar Land, Missouri City and Needville responded to a house fire in the 4400 block of Parkwater Cove Court in Sugar Land Monday evening.

Sugar Land police are also involved, because around the time the home was on fire, a woman showed up to a Life Time Fitness center and reportedly said she was assaulted. It is believed the woman lived at the home that burned.

She was life flighted to the hospital from the fitness center on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.

“Currently there’s a couple of different situations that involve the family. It’s other parts of Sugar Land that they are working on with the female. We are trying to put all of the pieces together and work with other agencies," explained Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Mark Flathouse.

The home was heavily damaged, but the firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes. It is unclear at this point who was at the home when the fire broke out.

For now, we don’t know the details about where this assault may have happened or if all of this is connected.