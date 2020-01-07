Krispy Kreme is rolling out a mini version of their classic doughnuts with less calories

Krispy Kreme just rolled out a big product that comes in a small package.

The doughnut maker has added mini doughnuts to its permanent menu to help those who are trying to stick to their New Year’s resolutions but also want doughnuts.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January… Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a news release.

“A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way.”

The mini doughnuts are available starting Monday and come in four classic flavors: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

The company said the new smaller offerings give those who are trying to cut back a way to indulge without going all the way. The mini doughnuts are less than 100 calories apiece — about half as many as in a regular-size glazed doughnut.

You can try the new treat for free during “Mini Mondays,” every Monday in January at participating Krispy Kreme stores from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.