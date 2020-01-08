Archaeology Now challenges you to play 4,000 years of games in 1 day

Posted 11:24 AM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 11:52AM, January 8, 2020

Our own Maggie Flecknoe challenges you to play 4,000-year-old games, in one day,  with Archaeology Now on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial City Mall!

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.