Teenager and 10-year-old shot in separate incidents in Harris County on same night

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A teenager and a 10-year-old are recovering after being shot Tuesday in separate incidents in Harris County. Both victims are expected to survive.

"Is this the new normal?" Sheriff Ed Gonzalez comments on recent youth shootings.

The incident involving the teenagers happened around 6 p.m. in the 14300 block of Philippine Street, which is an apartment complex near 290 and the Beltway in northwest Harris County. Limited details have been released, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it is possible an altercation is what led up to the teen getting shot in the face.

“Deputies responded to an in-progress at approximately 6 p.m. in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, the 17-year-old victim, was transported to the hospital," Deputy Gabriel Benavides said.

Tuesday night, authorities took a teenager into custody as a possible suspect. The teenager that was shot was able to talk but soon had to be sedated for surgery. According to a deputy on the scene, they are hoping to be able to interview the victim soon.

A 10-year-old was also shot Tuesday night. In this case, authorities say the boy was accidentally shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle. This happened in the 5500 block of Cypress North Houston Road, which is also in northwest Harris County. We’re told the child was brought to Methodist Willowbrook Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted out the child had surgery last night and is expected to survive.

