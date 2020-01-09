Cypress Ranch High School basketball standout Riane Burton is this week’s Class Act!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas- Riane Burton says basketball is a family thing. She grew up working towards success on the court and her coach at Cypress Ranch High School says her passion shows.

“Your eye is immediately drawn to Riane. Not just because she’s scoring, and not just because she’s an offensive threat, but just because of her passion for the game," explained Coach Megan Daniel.

She’s talented, at the top of her class when it comes to academics and Daniel says she elevates her teammates.

“She’s very relentless on the court. She’s not going to settle, she’s not going to quit, she’s not going home until she gets the job done and I think that’s something that makes everyone else in this program better," Daniel said .

Riane has earned a scholarship to the University of Cincinnati. She lived in Ohio when she was young and is excited to play college ball there.

“Going back to Ohio, it’s kind of like going back home, going back to all of my family and being in Cincinnati, it just felt right," Riane said.

Full circle for a girl that has consistently worked hard.

“You’ve gotta keep working no matter what. There will be a lot of obstacles through the process, but if you keep it up, I think you’ll make it," Riane said.

Riane is planning to major in sports medicine and would like to be an orthopedic surgeon one day. She says she would also like to be a coach.