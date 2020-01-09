Houston bars and other fun spots to watch the big game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Texans are in the playoffs! Whoda thunk it. But as we start fielding questions of where to watch Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, I would like to refer you back to this list of our favorite Houston sports bars!

The NFL Division Round game is on Sunday, January 12, at 2:05 pm. Browse the full list below or here are our gameday specific recs:

Beer Market (2 locations — Midtown and Washington Corridor): Tons of TVs and seating. Food and, of course, tons of beer. Deets here.

(2 locations — Midtown and Washington Corridor): Tons of TVs and seating. Food and, of course, tons of beer. Deets here. Kirby Ice House (Greenway Plaza): Huge patio, great for outdoor viewing, full bar and food trucks, lots of parking. 23 and up. Deets here.

(Greenway Plaza): Huge patio, great for outdoor viewing, full bar and food trucks, lots of parking. 23 and up. Deets here. Lucky’s Pub (East Downtown): Self proclaimed HTX sports HQ! Having a big watch party with their big screen set up outside. $8 mimosa pitchers and $4 bloody Marys! Deets here.

(East Downtown): Self proclaimed HTX sports HQ! Having a big watch party with their big screen set up outside. $8 mimosa pitchers and $4 bloody Marys! Deets here. McIntyre’s (Heights): Fun, young atmosphere. 23 and up. There are swings and arcade games, plus food trucks and surrounded by other bar options for before and after. Deets here.

(Heights): Fun, young atmosphere. 23 and up. There are swings and arcade games, plus food trucks and surrounded by other bar options for before and after. Deets here. Rodeo Goat (Downtown): TONS (and I mean tons) of burgers to choose from, plus in-door/outdoor seating. (Downtown): TONS (and I mean tons) of burgers to choose from, plus in-door/outdoor seating. Deets here.

Original, very thorough list:

Whether you’re rooting for the Astros or trying to catch a college football game (or, you know, both), you might need a spot with good food, plenty of TVs, and a supportive crowd. No matter the sport, these are our favorite spots around town for a cold one and a ball game.

PS. In the name of authenticity, I have been to every single one of these! Hard work. 😉 If there’s somewhere else we need to know about, let me know in the comments and I will check it out!

Eight Row Flint (Heights)

Mostly outdoors. If two Houston teams are both playing, they alternate every TV. Frozen G&Ts if we’re winning; cheap thrills if we’re losing and you need a Miller and a shot to drink away your sorrows.

Holman Draft Hall (Midtown)

This one’s pretty new and has all the fancy drinks from Wooster’s but the chill scene of Heights Biergarten. Plus, the food here is AMAZING! The Slippery Rabbit (pictured) will keep you cool during the game and is *close* to a Rockets Red color.

Kirby Ice House (Upper Kirby)

There’s something for everyone at Kirby Ice House: Daily deals, plenty of seating variation, food trucks and a whole lotta beer to choose from. Just be 23 & up.

ALSO a 23 and up bar. Swing, cheer, drink, repeat. Love this place for the people — is it ever NOT crowded?

FM Kitchen (Washington Corridor)

If food is important to your watch party, this one’s a great spot. $5 Rocket fuel pints while the team is runnin’ as one.

Beer Market (Midtown and Washington Corridor)

The Midtown location is HUGE and surely a great time. If you want something a little more chill, the one off Studemont is perfect.

Go team, eh? This Canadian transplant has amazing food, so many drinks to choose from and really hot waitresses. I am told the last thing is important but whatever. Happy hour DAILY from 3-6!

Front Porch Pub (Midtown)

Just a chill place to drink and be “in Midtown” without really being in Midtown. No line out the door here.

Heights Biergarten (Heights)

I’d recommend this to someone who is trying to accommodate the group. It’s not overtly a sports bar, but there are TVs and you can make it work.

Not just for taco Tuesdays, y’all. Fuego’s for when the Rocket’s are *heatin’ up*.

Bovine and Barley (Downtown)

Can’t make it to the home game (bc prices r ridic)? Just drink down the street and celebrate a W with all the people who pony-ed up for those expensive seats who inevitably head to Main Street after the game.

The Barking Pig (Heights)

Here’s another chill one. Totally a neighborhood bar. Bring the pups and sip on some wine.

Little Woodrow’s (Multiple locations)

IDK, this feels obvious, but if you didn’t know that literally every single Little Woodrow’s is a solid place to watch a game, well now you know.

Not just for watching the Astros! Any big Houston game, Lucky’s will pull out all the stops. I.e., watch on the big projector with a hundred of your closest friends.

Christian’s Tailgate (Multiple locations)

Another ole reliable if you are in a pinch. Follow the game with karaoke. Hopefully you’re singing “We are the champions”.

Oh, yeah, this bar exists. Kidding. I do think this one flies under the radar a little, so if you hate crowds, try Ladybird’s!

King’s Biergarten (Heights)

Not just good for trivia nights! This spot goes hard for Houston sports — and you can nibble on some yum German food while we win.

[Original Post]