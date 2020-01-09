Kansas City and Houston fans battle it out on the field…and the grill

Posted 10:44 AM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 9, 2020
Data pix.

In Texas, as you already know, everything is bigger— that includes the bold flavor of our barbecue! But there's another contender for best barbecue on the west side of the Mississippi River, the pit masters of Kansas City. Morning Dose gets a taste of Kansas City-style barbecue before both cities battle it out on the gridiron Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.