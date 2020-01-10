4 taken into custody after police find U-Haul filled with stolen auto parts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A report of a U-Haul filled with stolen car parts led to four suspects getting arrested. Two of the suspects barricaded themselves inside a northeast Houston home before surrendering.

The Houston Police Department was dispatched to a report of a truck pulling a U-Haul full of stolen car parts around 10 p.m. Thursday. Officers pulled the truck over, confirmed the parts were stolen and arrested one suspect then.

Other officers then went to a home in the 7300 block of Boggess Road. That is where they found three other suspects that appeared to be stripping down a vehicle. When the officers tried to take them into custody, they all ran. One of them was taken into custody pretty quickly after that, but the other two ran into the home and barricaded themselves inside.

Officers were able to communicate with one of those suspects and got him to surrender. The other suspect refused to come out until officers breached the door and then finally they were able to take him into custody, too.

“So we’ve got four suspects in custody, we’ve got stolen vehicle parts that were in the back of the U-Haul, we’ve got at least one stolen vehicle, several firearms that were in these suspects possession and at least one of them possibly has a warrant out for his arrest," explained HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce.

Lt. Bruce said all four suspects will likely be facing auto theft charges and some of them will probably face an unlawful carry charge, too.