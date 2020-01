× Houston Texans blow double digit lead, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-51

The Houston Texans started the game strong, with a lead at the end of the first quarter, 21 – 0.

But, by half-time the Chiefs had come back, bringing the score to 24-28, putting them into the lead.

Watson takes it himself for the TD.#HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/zfGEP8NMyK — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 12, 2020

By the 3rd quarter, the Texans were never able to recover from their deficient ultimately losing to the Chief’s 31-51.