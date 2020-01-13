× Houston Astros GM, manager AJ Hinch fired over ‘sign stealing’

HOUSTON — Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were fired Monday after an MLB investigation found the team used technology to cheat during the 2017 Wold Series season, specially the team is accused of stealing pitching signals.

Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane said in a press conference Monday, regarding the scandal, “I have decided to take the suspension one step further, I am dismissing manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow.”

The team was also hit with a $5 million fine and had their first- and second-round draft picks taken away in 2020 and 2021. As of now, no disciplinary action has been taken against any of the players.

Crane also told reporters, “AJ and Luhnow didn’t endorse it, but neither did anything about it.”

He said the team is currently looking at all options for new management.