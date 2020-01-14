Here’s how Chick-fil-A customers can get free nuggets this month

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – There’s nothing better than free Chick-fil-A.

The chicken chain is giving away a free eight-count order of classic Chick-fil-A nuggets when you order through the mobile app. The offer is good from now through the end of January.

The company said the free nuggets are its way of thanking millions of customers who’ve used the Chick-fil-A app to order food or pay at the restaurant.

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”

In addition, Chick-fil-A is launching its new Kale Crunch Side, which can be substituted in place of Waffle Fries in combo meals:

The side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds.

The side has 120 calories per serving. The chain tested it in three markets last spring and decided to launch it nationwide based on customer response.

Customers have the option to substitute the Kale Crunch Side for the eight-piece nuggets offer through the end of the promotion on Jan. 31.