26th annual MLK Grande Parade to air live on CW39 Houston during special broadcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Martin Luther King, Jr. had a key role in ushering the United States into a new era of unity and tolerance through his profound speeches and dedicated activism. The CW39 Houston is honoring his legacy and principles with a special two-hour live broadcast of the 26th annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown.

Morning Dose personalities Sharron Melton, Shannon LaNier and Maggie Flecknoe will be joining the thousands of spectators expected to attend the parade. The team will be among the crowd, bringing you highlights of the more than 250 participating performance groups and 20 award-winning marching bands. They will also interview the volunteers, performers and parade organizers who have made the MLK Grande Parade one of Houston's most anticipated annual events for nearly three decades.

This special broadcast will air Monday, Jan. 20 10 a.m. - noon on The CW39 Houston (Channel-39 KIAH, check with your cable or satellite provider).

Before the parade begins, tune into Morning Dose from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. for the latest updates on weather conditions, the parade route as well as a behind-the-scenes look at parade setup, just hours before the march starts at San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street.

Whether you're watching from home or out on the streets, show us how you plan to honor the legendary activist on MLK Day! Post a video or picture to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using #MLKGrandeParade. It may be featured on air or the station website!