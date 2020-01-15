Opera Singer Lawrence Brownlee shares details about ‘Donizetti’s La favorite’ at the Houston Grand Opera

Our own Maggie Flecknoe chatted with Lawrence Brownlee, a tenor and one of the leading bel canto singers in opera today, on his role as "Fernand" in Donizetti’s La favorite at the Houston Grand Opera this weekend.

