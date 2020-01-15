Sheldon ISD’s C.E. King High School opens new campus after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Jan. 6, Sheldon Independent School District's C.E. King High School opened its new campus after the horrific floods of Hurricane Harvey. Over 1,500 students were displaced and had to continue their school year in unharmed, local elementary schools, San Jacinto Community Community and churches.

Sheldon ISD Superintendent Dr. King Davis and Vice President of Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, Inc., or LAN, JP Grom share details and designs of the new and improved high school!

The campus features a traditional, comprehensive high school education program and six technical academies — which include; business and industry, human services, public service, agriculture, manufacturing and construction, science, technology, fine arts and math.

In May 2016, Sheldon ISD voters passed a $285 million bond to address student growth, safety and security measures and other potential facility upgrades.

By 2025, Sheldon ISD is expected to have more than 15,000 students.