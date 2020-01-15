2 arrested after 16-year-old shot to death at Bellaire High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A community is grieving the loss of a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at Bellaire High School.

The suspect and a second person connected to the case have been taken into custody.

The Bellaire Police Department got a call at 4 p.m. that there had been a shooting at the high school and that the suspect ran away.

Officers responded and started searching for the suspect. They were able to take the suspect and a second person connected to the case into custody just after 7:30 p.m.

HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan made a statement Tuesday night saying their hearts go out to the student’s family and friends and that it is a tragic loss.

HISD's original statement is as follows:

"The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. We offer our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends. This incident is being investigated by the Bellaire Police Department. HISD is fully cooperating in the investigation. In this time of sadness and loss, I want to assure you that we will have grief and crisis counselors available on campus tomorrow and as long as needed to offer our students and staff emotional support. We will also have extra officers on campus and patrols around the campus in addition to extra administrative personnel to ensure the school is safe and secure." At that point, school was scheduled to go on Wednesday as usual. Dr. Lathan briefly addressed the media and did not take any questions, which had one Bellaire High School parent very upset. “We need to go home and hug our children and tell them that we are going to keep them safe and we need principals-- we need the superintendent--to tell us what they’re going to do ensure that our children can come to school and be safe and the fact that they’re just like “Oh come back to school tomorrow, its going to be fine” This is not acceptable," explained Jonasu Wagstaff. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, HISD announced that school is cancelled for Bellaire High School students on Wednesday. They did ask school staff to be there.

This is HISD's updated statement: