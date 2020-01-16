Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe makes her way to Houston ISD's Thompson Elementary to meet a group of talented young speakers. Watch as she chats with semifinalists in the 24th Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. This year's questions: What would Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision be for 2020?
Houston 4th, 5th graders share profound messages in annual MLK speech competition
Meet the 24th Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition semifinalists
