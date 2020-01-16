Houston 4th, 5th graders share profound messages in annual MLK speech competition

Posted 7:33 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 07:34AM, January 16, 2020
Data pix.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe makes her way to Houston ISD's Thompson Elementary to meet a group of talented young speakers. Watch as she chats with semifinalists in the 24th Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. This year's questions: What would Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision be for 2020?

