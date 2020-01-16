Houston chef and restaurateur Shannen Tune visits Morning Dose after becoming the first Houston champion of Food Network's "Chopped" cooking competition. His next move: investing in the Craft Burger food truck. He shares how cooking became his passion and the transition from food trucks to owning his own restaurant. Of course, he also brings the crew a mouthwatering assortment of his more popular dishes.
Houston’s first ‘Chopped’ champion chef shares inspiration for Craft Burger food truck
