"Insecure" star Yvonne Orji talks to us about the upcoming season of the show, her national comedy tour and her new book, "Bamboozled by Jesus." The Lagos to Laurel Comedy Tour will be at the White Oak Music Hall the night of Jan. 16.

Tickets are $35.00. Doors open at 7 p.m.