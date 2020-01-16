Local youth find life-changing experiences, friendships through Houston Texans Teen Club

Houston Texans Teen Club is a local after school program that engages youth through community volunteering, sporting events, job opportunities and internships. The initiative is supported through a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston and the Houston Texans.
