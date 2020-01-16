Pearland High School basketball star Dee Gaston is this week’s Class Act!

Posted 11:21 AM, January 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

Dee Gaston has been around the game of basketball for a while— since she was only 4-year-old. Now a senior at Pearland High School, she preparing to attend Mississippi State University on a a division one scholarship. Watch the video to learn what makes this dedicated basketball player a star on and off the court.

