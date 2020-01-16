Dee Gaston has been around the game of basketball for a while— since she was only 4-year-old. Now a senior at Pearland High School, she preparing to attend Mississippi State University on a a division one scholarship. Watch the video to learn what makes this dedicated basketball player a star on and off the court.
Pearland High School basketball star Dee Gaston is this week’s Class Act!
-
Basketball star Elyssa Coleman of Atascocita HS is this week’s Class Acts
-
Cypress Ranch High School basketball standout Riane Burton is this week’s Class Act!
-
High school to reinstate teacher who used the n-word
-
Video shows students run to safety as a storm tore apart their gym’s roof and wall
-
Star athlete Devon Achane of Marshall High School is this week’s Class Act
-
-
Volleyball superstar Emily Hawes of Bellaire High School is this week’s Class Act
-
Volleyball star Julia Faseler of Second Baptist School is this week’s Class Act
-
Linebacker Josh White of Cy-Creek High School is this week’s Class Act
-
Substitute teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting high school student in video
-
In 46 weeks this year, there have been 45 school shootings
-
-
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Jersey Village High School presents ‘My Abstract Feelings’ and ‘Endless Loop’
-
Xavion Alford of Alvin ISD’s Shadow Creek High School is this week’s Class Act
-
Harris County DA says Bellaire High School shooting was unintentional, but still ‘reckless’