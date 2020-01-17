Aggressive squirrels terrorize Florida family in their condo

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area mother says squirrels have moved into the condominium she’s renting in Haines City.

After being tormented for 25 days, Annie Peavey called for help. While she admits it sounds silly, Peavey tells WFLA the squirrels have destroyed her furniture and peace of mind.

She says no one is taking responsibility to remove the pests.

“They like us now and know our habits,” said Peavey. “They don’t want to leave.”

Peavey, who has a 9-year-old son, says she has seen at least two squirrels. As time has gone by, she says the squirrels have become more aggressive.

“He normally likes to stay on the back of my couch and the other one likes the chair,” said Peavey.

Cell phone pictures and videos show the squirrels hanging out in the living room on Dec. 20.

“You can see what he’s done to the bottom of the chair,” said Peavey. “Down here you can see the stuffing, the feces.”

The mother says she is worried about her son.

“Now that they’re being more aggressive, what if they bite him?” she said.

Peavey says, after days of complaints, the property manager Leif Olander and the HOA finally put up traps. However, the squirrels are not falling for it or stepping into it.

“They put traps up five days ago and the squirrels are still there,” investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi told Mr. Olander on a phone call.