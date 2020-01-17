Don’t quit! Easy workout to help you meet your 2020 fitness goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Fitness Friday time! We're three weeks into January— just about the time people begin questioning if they REALLY want to stick to their fitness resolutions.

Right, because a slice of pizza sounds way more enticing than squats! But today, fitness and nutrition expert, Lindsey Day, is helping us squash excuses with a squat workout! You can do it at home in 30 minutes!

Can I help you squash the "I don't have time" excuse?

Yes?! Great! All you need is a set of dumbbells, 30 minutes, a good attitude and a fresh set of legs!

1 - Let's start with a simple squat. Hold the dumbbells up on top of your shoulders to help keep your upper body posture straight. Push out of the heels of your feet.

2 - Dumbbell stationary lunges. Place one foot in front of the other, keep the weight in the heel of the front foot, in the ball of the back foot, and drop straight down, making 90 degree angles with both knees.

3 - Dumbbell side step squats. Take a big step to the right, squat down, feet together. Now take a step left, squat down, feet together.

4 - If you're up for a challenge, you can work the quads by throwing in some body weight jumps.

I have 15 lb. dumbbells, but do whatever weight is good for you to get 12 to 15 reps of all those moves.

Rest 1 minute and repeat the circuit a total of 4 to 5 times.