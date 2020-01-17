It's National Ditch You New Year's Resolution, but we don't give up that easy. Life Time Athletic instructor Ashlie Sustaita joins us on Morning Dose to share tips for staying motivated and pushing through to your 2020 fitness goals such as joining fitness clubs or keeping a journal.
Fitness expert shares tips for staying motivated, meeting your 2020 workout goals
-
Reach your 2020 fitness goals at Tellspsen YMCA
-
Celebrity Pilates instructor Carrie Minter shares holiday fitness tips
-
New Year’s 2020 makeup tips
-
Ways to repair your credit and prepare for tax season in 2020
-
Former Houston Dynamo player Michael Chabala shares soccer-inspired fitness moves
-
-
Don’t quit! Easy workout to help you meet your 2020 fitness goals
-
Holiday shopping safety tips everyone should know
-
20 Houston Workouts to Try in 2020
-
Take a powerful step into the new year with this 20-minute workout
-
11th Annual Gingerbread Build-off this weekend at Houston City Hall
-
-
How to ‘survive’ loneliness during the holiday season
-
Laredo teen takes home crown in Miss Texas Teen 2020 pageant
-
The happiest way to ease stress in 2020: Goat Yoga Texas