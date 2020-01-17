Fitness expert shares tips for staying motivated, meeting your 2020 workout goals

Posted 10:25 AM, January 17, 2020, by
Data pix.

It's National Ditch You New Year's Resolution, but we don't give up that easy. Life Time Athletic instructor Ashlie Sustaita joins us on Morning Dose to share tips for staying motivated and pushing through to your 2020 fitness goals such as joining fitness clubs or keeping a journal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.