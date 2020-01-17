Gospel singer Gene Moore talks about Grammy Award nomination

Posted 10:47 AM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 10:48AM, January 17, 2020
Gospel artist Gene Moore visits Morning Dose after being nominated for a Grammy Award for his latest album, "Tunnel Vision." He talks about the purpose and inspiration for the album, including witnessing firsthand the power of good company, God and faith.

