Gospel singer Gene Moore talks about Grammy Award nomination

Gospel artist Gene Moore visits Morning Dose after being nominated for a Grammy Award for his latest album, "Tunnel Vision." He talks about the purpose and inspiration for the album, including witnessing firsthand the power of good company, God and faith.
