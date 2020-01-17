Inside the 26th annual MLK Grande Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream of helping the world become a better place filled with freedom, peace and unity. MLK Grande Parade CEO Chris Stamps visits Morning Dose to share his interpretation of King's vision and how the parade reflects those values. Now in it's 26th year, the parade will feature more than 250 performance groups including award-winning marching bands and other organizations.

The 26th Annual MLK Grande Parade will air live on the CW39 Houston Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. - noon. Brought to you by Houston Methodist, this special broadcast will bring viewers event highlights and exclusive interviews.