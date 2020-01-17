Spring Branch resident pistol whipped during home invasion, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Spring Branch resident was pistol whipped during a home invasion early this morning. Police are still searching for the suspects.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Neuens Road in the Spring Branch area.

Police responded after getting reports of a home invasion. When officers got there, they saw possible suspects running from the area. A containment was set up – we have no official word about how many people were running off.

We are told the resident was pistol whipped during the incident, they had a bandage around their head but were not taken to the hospital. We don’t know for sure how many people were home when all this happened. A sergeant on scene did mention that there were kids inside.

The daughter of the victim got to the house after everything happened and says she is thankful her family is okay.

She has this message for the suspects.

“Wherever you’re at, I hope the police find you because my family didn’t deserve this. I hope you get some kind of sympathy in your heart to turn yourselves in. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody."