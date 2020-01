Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is a workout that's still effective, even though there's a lot of "kidding" around. 😉

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Goat Yoga Texas to learn about this farm life-inspired fitness trend. She meets owners and teachers Kimberly and Dave Brooke who adopted the goats featured in the program during Hurricane Harvey. They explain why goat yoga is not only a good workout for the body and mind but also the soul. Kimberly has been a yoga instructor since 2012.