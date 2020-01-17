Twisted Grilled Cheese brings gooey, good childhood classic to next level

One of our favorite childhood treats! 🧀 Twisted Grilled Cheese is a little more than your classic cheese sandwhich with its gourmet ingredients and menu curated by a professional Houston chef. Owner Erinne Willrich tells us all about her favorite items including the Halal Philly Cheesesteak,  Smokedhouse Brisket and the Vegan Classic Cheese Sandwich.

