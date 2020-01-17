One of our favorite childhood treats! 🧀 Twisted Grilled Cheese is a little more than your classic cheese sandwhich with its gourmet ingredients and menu curated by a professional Houston chef. Owner Erinne Willrich tells us all about her favorite items including the Halal Philly Cheesesteak, Smokedhouse Brisket and the Vegan Classic Cheese Sandwich.
Twisted Grilled Cheese brings gooey, good childhood classic to next level
