Fort Bend ISD’s Dulles High School presents ‘Changing City Culture’ and ‘Riding into the City’

We are so excited to bring The Art Spot back for the new year. The Art Spot is our wall on Morning Dose where we feature student artwork on a weekly basis. This week, we’re doing things a little differently and showing you pieces from one student over at Fort Bend ISD’s Dulles High School.

Spoorthi Cherivirala is a 17-year-old senior at Dulles, and she shared 10 pieces of work with us to show this week. Our first piece is called “Changing City Culture.” In it, Spoorthi says she wanted to portray a U.S. city changing over time.

Her second one is called “Riding into the City,” and Spoorthi says for this piece, she wanted to portray a standard industrial city in China. She says the somber colors she used, coupled with the steel bright green train rushing forward, symbolizes the rapid transition into urbanization.