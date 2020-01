HOUSTON — Join the CW39 Houston and other proud Houstonians as the city remembers the impact Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. has had on our nation at the 26th annual MLK Grande Parade. More than 250 performance groups and 20 award-winning marching bands parade through the streets of Midtown, all in honor of the Dr. King.

Our special two-hour broadcast is brought to you by Houston Methodist and is hosted by Morning Dose personalities Sharron Melton, Shannon LaNier and Maggie Flecknoe.