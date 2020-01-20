Winner of HISD elementary MLK Oratory competition addresses school shootings in speech

What would Martin Luther King Jr. want to see in 2020? Houston ISD elementary student Brandon Curbow profoundly answers that question in his winning speech during the 24th Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe interviews the first place winner, asking about his inspiration for the speech and what the competition means to him.
