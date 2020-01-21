This could be the most expensive Super Bowl ever with ticket prices soaring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) – The Super Bowl matchup is set with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and this highly anticipated game has sent ticket prices soaring.

On the online ticket platform SeatGeek, the average resale price is currently $6,232. Although, the average price for tickets sold in the past 24 hours was even higher at $6,785.

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, February 2, the demand for this year’s Super Bowl is at an all-time high with it trending to be the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

The cheapest ticket currently listed on SeatGeek is $5,727, while the most expensive is a whopping $70,153. And if you’re looking to go with a big group, an 18-person suite will set you back about $439,000, according to TicketIQ.

Compared to previous Super Bowls, the average resale ticket price is nearly $1,000 more than the second most expensive game, Super Bowl LII. During that game, between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, the average resale price reached $5,373. Tickets for Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots was third most expensive at $4,657.