Fort Bend ISD’s Dulles High School presents ‘Just a Typical Day’ and ‘Steps in an Elephant’s Foot’

This week, we're continuing to highlight artwork done by Spoorthi Cherivirala, a senior at Fort Bend ISD's Dulles High School.

Her first piece today is called "Just a Typical Day." In it, Spoorthi says she wanted to portray New York City as it's waking up - using somber skies to contrast the fast-paced world underneath.

The second piece is called "Steps in an Elephant's Foot." For this drawing, Spoorthi says it was drawn in graphite to portray the elephant's intricate wrinkles in contrast to the subtle background of water ripples in order to exemplify the element of value in her art.