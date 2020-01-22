Fort Bend ISD’s Dulles High School presents ‘Wrapped Around Fear’ and ‘Looking into the City’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork on The Art Spot. This week, we're highlighting pieces by Spoorthi Cherivirala, a senior at Fort Bend ISD's Dulles High School.

Her first piece is called "Wrapped Around Fear." Spoorthi says this is a self-portrait she did with a snake superimposed over her face. It's supposed to symbolize her fear of snakes and how she's confronting it head on.

Her second piece is called "Looking into the City." For this piece, Spoorthi says she wanted to emphasize the transition of life in a small antique town, to life in a large, modern city.