Local mom creates ‘Cubby Love Bears’ to bridge language gap for kids

Cubby Love Bears were created by pharmacist and local mom Dr. Tameka Maiden in June 2019.

The bears are able to teach children colors, numbers, alphabets and other primary skills while teaching them a foreign language at the same time!

The furry dual-language educational line includes bears such as; “Yancy the Time Bear,” who helps kids learn the days of the week and months of the year in both English and Spanish, “Ory the ABC and Number Bear” and a Cubby Love Bears Color Set, with four color block bears and accompanying bilingual books that teach kids their colors in both languages.