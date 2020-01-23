37th annual Houston Auto Show rolls back into NRG Center

Posted 2:40 PM, January 23, 2020, by
Data pix.

Executive Vice President Rochelle Salinas brings Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe on a guided tour through the showroom, which features about 700 vehicles. They discuss what car fans can expect at this year's show hosted inside NRG Center. The show will be in town Jan. 22 - 26.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.