Baytown Sterling stand out Precious Johnson is this week’s Class Act

BAYTOWN — Precious Johnson got an early start to her basketball career.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was 9, but the first thing I crawled to was a basketball, so it was kind of like 'that’s what I want to do,'" explained Precious.

Now, a senior at Sterling High School in Baytown, her coach says her talent and her attitude are big assets to the team.

“She’s always the one that’s trying to keep everybody up and everybody positive, so she’s fun to be around," said Coach Monique Everett.

Her competitive nature shows not only on the court, but in the classroom too.

“Bringing home good grades really was just something I always looked for, looking for the top grades and beating people in the class rank and stuff," said Precious.

In the fall, she’ll be heading to Austin to play for the Texas Longhorns. She says her Nana is one person who has helped her get this far.

“She really pushed me to go to practice and when I didn’t want to go to practice she would be like 'come on, get up, we’re going, if you don’t go, then you need to clean the whole house' or something so she really pushed me to go to practice and put the work in," explained Precious.

Grandmas know best and Precious is making hers proud.

“That’s the one thing she wanted before she passed. She was like ‘you’ve got to go to college, make me proud, go to college, go hoop, go do what you do best, keep good grades,'" so yeah, I think I’m making her proud.”

Precious plans to major in psychology at the University of Texas. She’s still working on figuring out what her dream job is but says she would love to get the chance to play in the WNBA.